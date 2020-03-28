 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_26.32.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 27 2020
Image kas1e Image DragonMemory_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 2 MB / Mar 26 2020
Image Marcin Kornas & Manfred Bergmann Image WHDLOpener_1.3.lha (Emulation) 69 KB / Mar 25 2020
Image Fabrizio Bartoloni Image TwinDistress_1.1.0.lha (Games/Think) 2 MB / Mar 24 2020
Image Antoine Dubourg Image HotBorder_1.6.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 36 KB / Mar 24 2020
Image Jörg Renkert Image ArtBase.zip (Misc) 54 MB / Mar 23 2020
Image Jörg Renkert Image ModExplorer_3.0.lha (Audio/Players) 9 MB / Mar 23 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image WildMIDI_0.4.4.lha (Development/Library) 27 MB / Mar 22 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.63b.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Mar 22 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image x65_rev10.lha (Development/Cross) 681 KB / Mar 20 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page