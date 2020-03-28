Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_26.32.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 27 2020
kas1e DragonMemory_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 2 MB / Mar 26 2020
Marcin Kornas & Manfred Bergmann WHDLOpener_1.3.lha (Emulation) 69 KB / Mar 25 2020
Fabrizio Bartoloni TwinDistress_1.1.0.lha (Games/Think) 2 MB / Mar 24 2020
Antoine Dubourg HotBorder_1.6.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 36 KB / Mar 24 2020
Jörg Renkert ArtBase.zip (Misc) 54 MB / Mar 23 2020
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_3.0.lha (Audio/Players) 9 MB / Mar 23 2020
Bruno Peloille WildMIDI_0.4.4.lha (Development/Library) 27 MB / Mar 22 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.63b.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Mar 22 2020
Stefan Haubenthal x65_rev10.lha (Development/Cross) 681 KB / Mar 20 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM
