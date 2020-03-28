 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Street Hoop Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Soulstar Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Sonic & Knuckles Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Mickey Mania Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
NBA Live 95 Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
FIFA Soccer 95 Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
PGA Tour Golf III Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Shaq-Fu Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Animaniacs Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Adventures of Batman & Robin, The (SNES) Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Tiny Skweeks Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Super Bomberman 2 Video Games 12/94 - 25.03.2020
Shadow Man: Rette deine Seele Video Games 1/2000 - 21.03.2020
Shadow Man: Rette deine Seele Video Games 10/99 - 21.03.2020
Shadow Man: Rette deine Seele Video Games 11/99 - 21.03.2020
Hybrid Heaven Video Games 10/99 - 21.03.2020
WWF Attitude: Get It! Video Games 10/99 - 21.03.2020
South Park Video Games 11/99 - 21.03.2020
Super Star Wars - Return of the Jedi Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Bubsy 2 Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Shining Force Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Mega Bomberman Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Psycho Pinball Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Lemmings 2: The Tribes Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Red Zone (MD) Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
Lawnmower Man, The Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
MechWarrior 3050 Video Games 12/94 - 21.03.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

