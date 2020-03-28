 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Danger Freak - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 0 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Air Warrior - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Danger Freak - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
GBH Gold (Gremlin) - Update the publisher page
GBH (Gremlin) - Update the publisher page
Gremlin - Update the publisher page
Gremlin Ireland - Update the developer page
Thomas Rolfs (Tommy Rolfs) - Update the artist page
Philip Plunkett - Update the artist page
Litil Divil - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Gremlin Ireland - Create one new artist page
Litil Divil - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Ian Hadley - Update the Artist photo comments
Ian Hadley - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ian Hadley - Update the artist page
Gremlin - Update the developer page
Bad Cat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Rainbow Arts (Softgold) - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Flintstones, The - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Metro-Cross - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2013
Metro-Cross - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2013
Bad Cat - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Flintstones, The - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Flintstones, The - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Flintstones, The - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1988
Bad Cat - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Street Cat - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Street Cat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Street Cat - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
SportTime Ten Pin Bowling - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Indoor Sports: Volume 1 / SportTime Superstar Indoor Sports - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

