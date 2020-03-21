21.03.2020 GOLD V2.12 Firmware Aktualisierung für Vampire 600 Turbokarten
https://www.apollo-accelerators.com/#download
Am 17.03.2020 hat das Apollo Team eine aktualisierte Version ihrer Firmware Gold mit diesen Änderungen veröffentlicht:
- Neue 15/16Bit-RTG-Modi (R5G5B5PC, B8G8R8A8)
- HW-Maus-Verbesserungen (Sprite-Flächengröße, x/y-Positionskoordinaten)
- Vampire Unterstützung 40.41 * fpsp080_00f4000
Gold V2.12 Firmware Aktualisierung für Vampire 600
Published 21.03.2020 - 13:23 by HelmutH
