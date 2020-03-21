Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Gold V2.12 Firmware Aktualisierung für Vampire 600 Published 21.03.2020 - 13:31 by HelmutH



https://www.apollo-accelerators.com/#download



Am 17.03.2020 hat das Apollo Team eine aktualisierte Version ihrer Firmware Gold mit diesen Änderungen veröffentlicht:



- Neue 15/16Bit-RTG-Modi (R5G5B5PC, B8G8R8A8)

- HW-Maus-Verbesserungen (Sprite-Flächengröße, x/y-Positionskoordinaten)

