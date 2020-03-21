 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 21.03.2020 - 12:37 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Colorado - [improved] - (Silmarils) supports another version, better AGA support, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Calephar - [improved] - (Future) uses less chip memory, new install script - Info - Image
Builderland - [improved] - The Story Of Melba</a> - (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000 - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BuilderLand.html]Info
Battle Storm - [updated] - (Titus) address error fixed, uses less memory, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Loom - [updated] - (Lucasfilm Games) fixed freezes and wrongly playing music - Info
Legend Of Faerghail - [improved] - (reLINE) avoid crash on deleting a file, reduced os-swaps on saving, dialog text in english version fixed - Info
Kult / Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess - [improved] - (Exxos/Infogrames) quitkey for 68000, uses less memory, solution and manual added - Info
Bio Challenge - [improved] - (Delphine Software) trainer added, quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed, uses less memory - Info
Kick Off 2 - [fixed] - (Anco Software) support for 1.6e version broke in last update, fixed - Info
Wacus The Detective - [fixed] - (LK Avalon/Lazy Artists) avoid bad stack pointer message - Info
Power Drift - [updated] - (Activision) stack relocated, SMC removed, uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 - Info
Albedo - [new] - (Myriad) done by CFOU! - Info
Wacus The Detective - [updated] - (LK Avalon/Lazy Artists) fixed stack pointer, new install script - Info
Metal Masters - [improved] - (Incal Product/Infogrames) rewritten, access faults fixed, load/save to hd, fix ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Magic Marble - [improved] - (Sphinx) stack problem fixed, quitkey on 68000 - Info
Bomber Bob - [improved] - (Idea) less memory used, button wait added, quitkey on 68000 - Info
Kick Off 2 - [improved] - (Anco Software) debug mode disabled - Info
Kick Off 2 - [improved] - (Anco Software) debug code (red color on screen) removed, new generic decrypter, WHDLoad V17+ features really enabled now - Info
LED Storm - [improved] - (Capcom/Software Creations) trainer added, highscores will be saved - Info
Batman the Caped Crusader - [improved] - (Ocean) supports another version, trainer added, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Winzer - [fixed] - (Starbyte) wrong "long read from $dff006" patch corrected for some versions - Info
Murders in Space - [improved] - (Infogrames) fixed ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Full Metal Planete - [improved] - (Hi-Tec) fixed ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Crazy Shot - [improved] - (Hitech/Loriciel) uses files now, quit key for 68000, new install script - Info
Altered Beast - [fixed] - (Sega/Activision) black screen after game over with ButtonWait fixed - Info
Gem'X - [fixed] - (Demonware/Kaiko) patch is 68000 compatible now (random routine adapted) - Info
OutRun Europe - [improved] - (U.S.Gold/Probe) trainer options added, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, timing fixed, new install script - Info
Dune - [improved] - (Cryo) another english version supported - Info
Iron Lord - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) uses files instead disk images, trainer added, palette fixed, access fault removed, new install script - Info
OutRun Europe - [improved] - (U.S.Gold/Probe) support for another version added, memory requirements reduced to 512K chip, read from POTGO fixed, source code included - Info
