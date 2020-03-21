 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

More informations

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 21.03.2020 - 12:37 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Stefan Haubenthal Image x65_rev10.lha (Development/Cross) 681 KB / Mar 20 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image 64tass_1.54.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Mar 19 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image FCEU_1.8b.lha (Emulation) 746 KB / Mar 19 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image mGBA_1.0b.lha (Emulation) 1003 KB / Mar 19 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image GenesisPlus_2.0b.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 19 2020
Image Marcin Kornas Image eduke32_src_20190829-8064.lha (Development/Sources) 15 MB / Mar 18 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image AnimWebConverter_4.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 18 2020
Image Marcin Kornas Image Wget_1.16.3.lha (Network/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 17 2020
Image Patrick Jung Image FileTypes_Installer_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/FileTypes) 5 MB / Mar 17 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image AThrust_0.83c2.lha (Games/Shoot+2D) 467 KB / Mar 17 2020
Image Fabrizio Bartoloni Image xDMS_1.3.2.lha (Files/Archive) 79 KB / Mar 17 2020
Image Karl Jeacle Image AmiSpeedTest_0.7.lha (Network/Test) 34 KB / Mar 16 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.63.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 8 MB / Mar 16 2020
Image Patrick Jung Image Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_5.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 349 KB / Mar 16 2020
Image Patrick Jung Image Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_1.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 250 KB / Mar 16 2020
Image Patrick Jung Image Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_2.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 294 KB / Mar 16 2020
Image Patrick Jung Image Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_3.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 250 KB / Mar 16 2020
Image Christophe Delorme Image Flatpapillon_skin_1.3.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 12 MB / Mar 14 2020
Image Frank Mariak Image iMacFanCtrl_0.2.lha (System/Monitoring) 15 KB / Mar 14 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image Libfreetype_2.10.1.lha (Development/Library) 809 KB / Mar 14 2020
Back to previous page