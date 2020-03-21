Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal x65_rev10.lha (Development/Cross) 681 KB / Mar 20 2020
Stefan Haubenthal 64tass_1.54.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Mar 19 2020
Kelly Samel FCEU_1.8b.lha (Emulation) 746 KB / Mar 19 2020
Kelly Samel mGBA_1.0b.lha (Emulation) 1003 KB / Mar 19 2020
Kelly Samel GenesisPlus_2.0b.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 19 2020
Marcin Kornas eduke32_src_20190829-8064.lha (Development/Sources) 15 MB / Mar 18 2020
J.C. Herran Martin AnimWebConverter_4.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 18 2020
Marcin Kornas Wget_1.16.3.lha (Network/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 17 2020
Patrick Jung FileTypes_Installer_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/FileTypes) 5 MB / Mar 17 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta AThrust_0.83c2.lha (Games/Shoot+2D) 467 KB / Mar 17 2020
Fabrizio Bartoloni xDMS_1.3.2.lha (Files/Archive) 79 KB / Mar 17 2020
Karl Jeacle AmiSpeedTest_0.7.lha (Network/Test) 34 KB / Mar 16 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.63.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 8 MB / Mar 16 2020
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_5.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 349 KB / Mar 16 2020
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_1.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 250 KB / Mar 16 2020
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_2.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 294 KB / Mar 16 2020
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_3.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 250 KB / Mar 16 2020
Christophe Delorme Flatpapillon_skin_1.3.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 12 MB / Mar 14 2020
Frank Mariak iMacFanCtrl_0.2.lha (System/Monitoring) 15 KB / Mar 14 2020
Bruno Peloille Libfreetype_2.10.1.lha (Development/Library) 809 KB / Mar 14 2020
