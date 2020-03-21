Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Blade Runner PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Curse of Monkey Island, The PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Men in Black: The Game PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Puzz-3D: Notre Dame Cathedral PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Diablo: Hellfire PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Pilgrim: Das Geheimnis der Schrift PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Reap, The PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Buichi Terasawa's Takeru: Letter of the Law PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Queen: The Eye PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Actua Soccer 2 PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Z: Mission-CD PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Netstorm: Islands at War PC Games 1/98 - 16.03.2020
Their Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Second World, The ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Emperor of the Mines ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Nemesis: The Go Master ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Centerfold Squares ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Thud Ridge: American Aces in 'Nam ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Pro Tennis Simulator ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Tongue of the Fatman ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
BMX Simulator 2 ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Rock-On ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Bandai Golf: Challenge Pebble Beach ASM 12/89 - 15.03.2020
Time Stalkers Video Games 6/2000 - 15.03.2020
Batman: The Animated Series ASM 2/94 - 14.03.2020
Master of Orion ASM 2/94 - 14.03.2020
CD ROM Edition 1, Artventure ASM 2/94 - 14.03.2020
LucasArts Classic Adventures ASM 2/94 - 14.03.2020
Eye of the Beholder Trilogie ASM 2/94 - 14.03.2020
Disney's Aladdin ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Wonder Boy in Monster World ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Frontier: Elite II ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Aufschwung Ost ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Blades of Vengeance ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Deja Vu I + II ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Discoveries of the Deep ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
SubWar 2050 ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Cardiaxx ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Beastlord ASM 1/94 - 14.03.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 21.03.2020 - 12:36 by AndreasM
