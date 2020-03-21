Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bad Cat - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Street Cat - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Street Cat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Street Cat - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bad Cat - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
SportTime Ten Pin Bowling - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Indoor Sports: Volume 1 / SportTime Superstar Indoor Sports - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bad Cat - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Bad Cat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
John McLaughlin - Update the artist page
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nicola Sedgwick - Update the artist page
Nicola Sedgwick - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
North & South - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Upload 4 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grid Runner (Llamasoft) / Super Grid Runner - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grid Runner (Llamasoft) / Super Grid Runner - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1990
Colorado - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1990
Backlash - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Backlash - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Backlash - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
S.D.I. (Cinemaware) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
S.D.I. (Cinemaware) - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
S.D.I. (Cinemaware) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
S.D.I. (Cinemaware) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
S.D.I. (Cinemaware) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Rotor - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Safari Guns / On Safari - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Safari Guns / On Safari - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Impact! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hostages - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Hostages - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Hostages - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hostages - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Impact! - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Impact! - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Impact! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Impact! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Grid Runner (Llamasoft) / Super Grid Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Grid Runner (Llamasoft) / Super Grid Runner - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Graham Humphries - Create one new artist page
Peter Wilkinson - Update the artist page
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Lane! - The Spice Engineering Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Cosmic Pirate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cosmic Pirate - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Colorado - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1990
Backlash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Backlash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Colorado - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1990
Rygar: Legendary Warrior - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 2019
Rygar: Legendary Warrior - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 2019
Rygar: Legendary Warrior - Remove the cheatcode - AGA - 2019
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Galactic Empire - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Frédéric Chauvelot - Update the artist page
Galactic Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Targhan - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Ultra Violent Worlds - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Alive Mediasoft - Update the publisher page
Ultra Violent Worlds - Update the Box scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Ultra Violent Worlds - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Vorlon - Update the publisher page
Space Station 3000 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
World Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
World Games - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
World Games - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
World Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
World Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 21.03.2020 - 12:46 by AndreasM
