WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Shadow Sorcerer - [improved] - (TSR/SSI/US Gold) supports another version, works on 68000 now, uses less chip memory - Info
Nebulus / Tower Toppler - [improved] - (Hewson) support for Tower Toppler added - Info
Darius+ - [updated] - (The Edge/Taito) rewritten install, saves highscores, less memory needed - Info
Player Manager - [improved] - (Anco) support for another version added - Info
Nebulus / Tower Toppler - [improved] - (Hewson) fixed ST color palette - Info
Zak Mc Kracken - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) reduced required chip memory - Info
Prince of Persia - [fixed] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) no more error if highscore file exists - Info
Altered Beast - [improved] - (Sega/Activision) missing music bug in game fixed, new install script, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Test Drive 2 - The Duel - [improved] - (Accolade) supports another version - Info
Nitro Boost Challenge - [improved] - (Code Masters) support for another version added - Info
Prince of Persia - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) memory requirements reduced, highscore loading fixed - Info
Phantasm - [improved] - (Scorpion) install script fixed, black mouse pointer fixed, icons added - Info
Exodus 3010 - [new] - (Demonware) done by CFOU! - Info
Eliminator - [improved] - (Hewson) supports another version, imager updated, end screen fixed - Info
Cosmo Ranger S.O.L. AD 2000 - [improved] - ( Turtle Byte) support another version - Info
Circus Attractions - [improved] - (Golden Goblins) manual and icons added - Info
Zak Mc Kracken - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) added possibility to skip protection crack to support different versions - Info
Scorpion / Fly Fighter - [improved] - (Digital Magic Software) source cleanup, new install script - Info
Chuck Rock 2 - [improved] - (Core Design) restored "up" control in menus when 2nd button jump is active - Info
Bone Cruncher - [new] - (Superior) done by Puppe/CFOU! - Info
The Ancient Art Of War / El Arte De La Guerra / L' Art De La Guerre - [improved] - (Brøderbund) more icons added, title picture language fix - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 14.03.2020 - 16:09 by AndreasM
Back to previous page