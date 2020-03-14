Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Kelly Samel GenesisPlus_2.0.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 11 2020
J.C. Herran Martin GrimoriumPDF_2.15.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Mar 11 2020
Frederic Rignault PolyGlot_0.65.lha (Communication) 3 MB / Mar 11 2020
Kelly Samel FCEU_1.8.lha (Emulation) 746 KB / Mar 10 2020
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a44.lha (System/Shell) 142 KB / Mar 10 2020
Thomas Igracki YouTube_URL_Extractor_2.1c.lha (Network/Web) 3 MB / Mar 09 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta DupFinderMUI_2.1.lha (Files/Tools) 55 KB / Mar 08 2020
Maxim Ilyin FlashPlayer_1.6.lha (Multimedia) 257 KB / Mar 08 2020
Salvatore Salis SmokealotGrey.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 89 KB / Mar 08 2020
Salvatore Salis Smokealot.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 96 KB / Mar 08 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta Littlecmsuser_3.0.lha (System/Library/Misc) 168 KB / Mar 08 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta Littlecmsdev_3.0.lha (Development/Library) 231 KB / Mar 08 2020
Christophe Genre Rival_1.3rc2.lha (Files/Tools) 393 KB / Mar 08 2020
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.17.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Mar 08 2020
Stefan Haubenthal cc1541_3.1.lha (Emulation/Misc) 83 KB / Mar 08 2020
Fabien Coeurjoly xad_rar.lha (Files/Archive) 117 KB / Mar 07 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 14.03.2020 - 16:09
