 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 14.03.2020 - 16:09 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Kelly Samel Image GenesisPlus_2.0.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 11 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image GrimoriumPDF_2.15.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Mar 11 2020
Image Frederic Rignault Image PolyGlot_0.65.lha (Communication) 3 MB / Mar 11 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image FCEU_1.8.lha (Emulation) 746 KB / Mar 10 2020
Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_0.1.0a44.lha (System/Shell) 142 KB / Mar 10 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image YouTube_URL_Extractor_2.1c.lha (Network/Web) 3 MB / Mar 09 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image DupFinderMUI_2.1.lha (Files/Tools) 55 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Maxim Ilyin Image FlashPlayer_1.6.lha (Multimedia) 257 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Salvatore Salis Image SmokealotGrey.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 89 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Salvatore Salis Image Smokealot.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 96 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image Littlecmsuser_3.0.lha (System/Library/Misc) 168 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image Littlecmsdev_3.0.lha (Development/Library) 231 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Christophe Genre Image Rival_1.3rc2.lha (Files/Tools) 393 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image Runaway_1.17.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Mar 08 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image cc1541_3.1.lha (Emulation/Misc) 83 KB / Mar 08 2020
Image Fabien Coeurjoly Image xad_rar.lha (Files/Archive) 117 KB / Mar 07 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page