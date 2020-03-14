The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
frogatto.i386-aros.tgz - game/adventure - 1.2 - 253 MB - 10.03.2020 - Platform Gl
runaway.i386-aros.lha - game/children - 1.16 - 2 MB - 10.03.2020 - LCD game conversion remake
speeddreams-2.i386-aros.tgz - game/driving - 2.0.0 - 6 MB - 10.03.2020 - racing game gl
speeddreams2-data1.tgz - game/driving - 2.0.0 - 335 MB - 10.03.2020 - data file for speeddreams2 archive 1
speeddreams2-data2.tgz - game/driving - 2.0.0 - 479 MB - 10.03.2020 - data file for speeddreams2 archive 2
speeddreams2-lib.i386-aros.tgz - game/driving - 2.0.0 - 5 MB - 10.03.2020 - lib data
pintorweb.i386-aros.lha - graphics/convert - 3.0 - 3 MB - 10.03.2020 - Handle your pictures to use on your web pages
icon_modexplorer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 3 KB - 10.03.2020 - new icon for modexplorer apps
zunefig_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 4 KB - 10.03.2020 - drawer icon style ken's
thelastninja.tgz - graphics/misc - final - 866 KB - 10.03.2020 - Wallpaper of famous games
zuneview.i386-aros.zip - graphics/viewer - 0.41 - 833 KB - 10.03.2020 - Picture viewer with advanced features
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 14.03.2020 - 16:08 by AndreasM
