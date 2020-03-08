Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:
Tandy TRS-80 Model 100 Portable Computer - Parade of Games - ARG Presents 106
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVSv4aFNKXc
Pushover by Ocean Review - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 238
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KC_0GSmnKQE
Joust for the Atari 8 bit Computer Gameplay Livestream - Played on a real 1200XL w/ MyIDE-II
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1AHRJ5oDjg
Ultima V for the Commodore Amiga Gameplay - First Time Playing!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YlD3PYLcJw
Modern 8-Bit Games - Spin 12 - ARG Thanks for Giving Marathon
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgwiGff7d3A
Miner 2049er by Big Five Software Review - 1200XL: An Atari 8-bit Games Podcast 2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvqDPmM0JZE
Mike Clarke: Psygnosis Composer, Programmer, Mr. Bungle Aficionado - The Amigos Interview
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ir6JhA8wxY
Playstation 2 - Officially A Retro Console. At 20 years old the PS2 has officially become retro.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eLT5ph8MpQ
Desert Strike for the Commodore Amiga Gameplay Livestream
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXEcWdfF6Fc
Donkey Kong by Nintendo for the Atari 8 bit Computer - Real 1200XL for AtariAge High Score Club
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuwXjm8mfpU
Mr. Do by Universal for the Atari 8 bit Computer Gameplay Livestream - Real 1200XL for Atariage
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02m5OSD_O_4
Magicland Dizzy by Codemasters for the ZX Spectrum Game Review - Our Sinclair Podcast 52
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H5x7A9hSGQ
Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online
Published 08.03.2020 - 10:52 by AndreasM
