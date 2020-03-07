WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Zak Mc Kracken - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) added possibility to skip protection crack to support different versions - Info
Scorpion / Fly Fighter - [improved] - (Digital Magic Software) source cleanup, new install script - Info
Chuck Rock 2 - [improved] - (Core Design) restored "up" control in menus when 2nd button jump is active - Info
Bone Cruncher - [new] - (Superior) done by Puppe/CFOU! - Info
The Ancient Art Of War / El Arte De La Guerra / L' Art De La Guerre - [improved] - (Brøderbund) more icons added, title picture language fix - Info
Street Hockey - [new] - ( Gonzo Games) done by CFOU! - Info
Phantasm - [new] - (Scorpion) done by CFOU! - Info
I Ludicrus - [new] - (Scorpion/CRL) done by CFOU! - Info
Wolfchild - [improved] - (Core Design) added joypad controls - Info
The Final Battle - [improved] - (Mirrorsoft) supports another version, manual added, new install script - Info
Cosmo Ranger S.O.L. AD 2000 - [new] - ( Turtle Byte) done by CFOU! - Info
Vortex - [new] - ( Visionary) done by CFOU! - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 07.03.2020 - 14:06 by AndreasM
Back to previous page