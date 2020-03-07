Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Michal Zukowski Tesseract_2.04.lha (Office/OCR) 4 MB / Mar 05 2020
Michal Zukowski DOSBox_JIT-beta2.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 05 2020
J.C. Herran Martin BootClock_1.05.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Mar 03 2020
Bruno Peloille ZGloom_0.2.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 27 MB / Mar 01 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta Flite_1.2.lha (Audio/Misc) 19 MB / Mar 01 2020
Frank Wille CVS_1.11.23.lha (Development/Management) 1 MB / Mar 01 2020
Christian Rosentreter CVS_1.12.11.lha (Development/Management) 542 KB / Mar 01 2020
Guillaume Roguez Mercurial_2.8.2-1.lha (Development/Tools) 2 MB / Mar 01 2020
IKE SDLQuake_1.0.9.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 2 MB / Feb 29 2020
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.16.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Feb 29 2020
Frank Wille vasmppc_std_1.8g.lha (Development/ASM) 175 KB / Feb 29 2020
Frank Wille vasmm68k_mot_1.8g.lha (Development/ASM) 212 KB / Feb 29 2020
Many developpers Chrysalis_3.13.iso (Chrysalis) 771 MB / Feb 29 2020
Pawel Stefanski Zaphod_1.3.lha (Development/Tools) 231 KB / Feb 28 2020
Frank Wille vbcc_0.9g.lha (Development/C) 2 MB / Feb 28 2020
News posted by: AndreasM
