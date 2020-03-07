 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 07.03.2020 - 14:06 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Michal Zukowski Image Tesseract_2.04.lha (Office/OCR) 4 MB / Mar 05 2020
Image Michal Zukowski Image DOSBox_JIT-beta2.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 05 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image BootClock_1.05.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Mar 03 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image ZGloom_0.2.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 27 MB / Mar 01 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image Flite_1.2.lha (Audio/Misc) 19 MB / Mar 01 2020
Image Frank Wille Image CVS_1.11.23.lha (Development/Management) 1 MB / Mar 01 2020
Image Christian Rosentreter Image CVS_1.12.11.lha (Development/Management) 542 KB / Mar 01 2020
Image Guillaume Roguez Image Mercurial_2.8.2-1.lha (Development/Tools) 2 MB / Mar 01 2020
Image IKE Image SDLQuake_1.0.9.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 2 MB / Feb 29 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image Runaway_1.16.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Feb 29 2020
Image Frank Wille Image vasmppc_std_1.8g.lha (Development/ASM) 175 KB / Feb 29 2020
Image Frank Wille Image vasmm68k_mot_1.8g.lha (Development/ASM) 212 KB / Feb 29 2020
Image Many developpers Image Chrysalis_3.13.iso (Chrysalis) 771 MB / Feb 29 2020
Image Pawel Stefanski Image Zaphod_1.3.lha (Development/Tools) 231 KB / Feb 28 2020
Image Frank Wille Image vbcc_0.9g.lha (Development/C) 2 MB / Feb 28 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page