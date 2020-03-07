Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
iff2bitplanes.lha - 0.1 - gfx/conv - 8K - IFF2Bitplanes conversion with mask - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 4.0M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
sdlquake-MOS-1.0.9.lha - 1.0.9 - game/shoot - 2.1M - sdlquake-MOS 1.0.9 - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 1.4 - util/boot - 34K - Shows pictures plays a sound during boot - (readme)
TheReturnOfTheCube.zip - - demo/intro - 39K - An intro from Posadas 2018 - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.31 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.31 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AssignZItaCat.lha - 1.1 - util/cdity - 9K - Italian catalog for AssignZ 2.10 - (readme)
PoenitentiamAgite.lha - - demo/intro - 6K - An intro from Capacitor Party 2019 - (readme)
radinfo.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 4K - Prints info about mounted RADs - (readme)
CDDBItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/misc - 10K - Italian catalog for CDDB.library 44.21 - (readme)
Frontiera.lha - 0.11 - game/strat - 173K - Frontier alike game WIP for italians - (readme)
ign-addon-ods.lha - 0.33 - biz/spread - 207K - ignition addon for access ods-files - (readme)
PointRiderUIItaCat.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 9K - Italian catalog for PointRiderUI v51.3 - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.31 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.1 - gfx/edit - 39K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
GSGuiItaCat.lha - 1.1 - text/dtp - 14K - Italian catalog for GSGui v0.38 - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.524 - util/libs - 981K - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
RSE-UTS.lha - 1.3 - util/cli - 195K - Package of tracker tools and sources - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - fifth uploa... - dev/basic - 20K - 15 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 110K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 143K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
HKvalhesvoice.lha - - mods/smpl - 451K - 16-bit HKvalhes Voice WAVs - (readme)
SteMarRegDOSScripts.lha - First uploa... - util/wb - 9K - 7 AmigaDOS scripts by Stefano Regattin - (readme)
