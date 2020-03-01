Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:
Trek Talk with Amigo Aaron - Picard SPOILERS!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OaT8sWOvJc
The CoCo Show: A TRS-80 Color Computer Podcast 10 - Super Pitfall
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4tmBbOVa8k
Ask the Amigos Q&A
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jooOKPzZBRk
Cabal by Ocean Review - Our Sinclair: A ZX Spectrum Podcast Episode 51
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYVX_A7Rt94
Berserk / Haywire Gameplay for the Radio Shack TRS-80 Color Computer - Real Hardware, No Commentary
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS-b_QckJKU
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.
Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online
Published 01.03.2020 - 11:21 by AndreasM
