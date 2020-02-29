WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Logical - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000 added, acess faults removed - Info
The Ancient Art Of War / El Arte De La Guerra / L' Art De La Guerre - [new] - (Brøderbund) done by JOTD - Info
Eliminator - [improved] - (Hewson) support for 68000 added, trainer added, ButtonWait support added - Info
Wrangler - [new] - (Magnetic Fields) done by CFOU! - Info
Test Drive 2 - The Duel - [improved] - (Accolade) fixed wrong sfx replay, title fading improved, added "Northern Germany Challenge" support - Info
Playdays - [new] - (Alternative) done by CFOU! - Info
Final Command - [new] - (Ubi Soft) done by CFOU! - Info
Count Duckula II - [new] - (Alternative) done by CFOU! - Info
Chinese Karate - [new] - ( Turtle Byte) done by CFOU! - Info
Advantage Tennis - [improved] - (Infogrames) supports another version - Info
Gotcha - [new] - (Prestige) done by CFOU! - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 29.02.2020 - 11:04 by AndreasM
