Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Pawel Stefanski Zaphod_1.3.lha (Development/Tools) 231 KB / Feb 28 2020
Frank Wille vbcc_0.9g.lha (Development/C) 2 MB / Feb 28 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 1 MB / Feb 27 2020
Nicholas Otley Axel_2.4.lha (Network/Download) 102 KB / Feb 27 2020
Stefan Haubenthal File_5.38.lha (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Feb 27 2020
J.C. Herran Martin WitchCleaner_1.06.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Feb 26 2020
J.C. Herran Martin PintorWeb_3.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Feb 24 2020
Thomas Igracki YouTube_URL_Extractor_2.1b.lha (Network/Web) 3 MB / Feb 24 2020
Thomas Igracki InvidiousDL_1.0.lha (Network/Web) 98 KB / Feb 23 2020
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.25.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Feb 23 2020
J.C. Herran Martin FontTester_1.05.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Feb 23 2020
Stefan Haubenthal lzip_1.21.lha (Files/Archive) 274 KB / Feb 23 2020
Jens Maus AmiSSL_4.4_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 8 MB / Feb 22 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.62.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 3 MB / Feb 22 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 29.02.2020 - 11:04
