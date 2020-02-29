 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.
The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 29.02.2020 - 11:04 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Pawel Stefanski Image Zaphod_1.3.lha (Development/Tools) 231 KB / Feb 28 2020
Image Frank Wille Image vbcc_0.9g.lha (Development/C) 2 MB / Feb 28 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 1 MB / Feb 27 2020
Image Nicholas Otley Image Axel_2.4.lha (Network/Download) 102 KB / Feb 27 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image File_5.38.lha (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Feb 27 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image WitchCleaner_1.06.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Feb 26 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image PintorWeb_3.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Feb 24 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image YouTube_URL_Extractor_2.1b.lha (Network/Web) 3 MB / Feb 24 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image InvidiousDL_1.0.lha (Network/Web) 98 KB / Feb 23 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VidentiumPicta_2.25.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Feb 23 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image FontTester_1.05.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Feb 23 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image lzip_1.21.lha (Files/Archive) 274 KB / Feb 23 2020
Image Jens Maus Image AmiSSL_4.4_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 8 MB / Feb 22 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.62.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 3 MB / Feb 22 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page