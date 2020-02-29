Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lösung: Operation Stealth Amiga Joker 11/90 - 26.02.2020
Lösung: Legend of Faerghail - Teil 1 Amiga Joker 11/90 - 26.02.2020
Lösung: Legend of Faerghail - Teil 2 Amiga Joker 12/90 - 26.02.2020
Lösung: Cadaver Amiga Joker 1/91 - 26.02.2020
Lösung: Legend of Faerghail - Teil 3 Amiga Joker 1/91 - 26.02.2020
Lösung: Conquests of Camelot Amiga Joker 10/90 - 23.02.2020
Lösung: Police Quest 2 Amiga Joker 10/90 - 23.02.2020
Lösung: Colonel's Bequest, The Amiga Joker 10/90 - 23.02.2020
Boulder Dash ASM 4/86 - 22.02.2020
Skunny Kart ASM 2/95 - 22.02.2020
Three Weeks in Paradise ASM 4/86 - 22.02.2020
Wacky Wheels ASM 2/95 - 22.02.2020
Asterix und Obelix gegen Caesar Video Games 12/99 - 22.02.2020
Asterix: Streit um Gallien Video Games 5/99 - 22.02.2020
Street Fighter Alpha 3 Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
R/C Stunt Copter Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Speed Freaks Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Croc 2 Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Dreams Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
G-Police: Weapons of Justice Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Um Jammer Lammy Video Games 9/99 - 22.02.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 29.02.2020 - 11:04 by AndreasM
