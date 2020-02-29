Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
GoADF.lha - 2.2 build 3... - disk/misc - 286K - AIO software to handle ADF/ADZ/DMS/HFE - (readme)
lzip.lha - 1.21 - util/pack - 275K - Data (de)compressor like gzip or bzip2 - (readme)
Morpheus_1.62.lha - 1.62 - text/dtp - 3.0M - Word processor - (readme)
Blackwater.lha - - mods/8voic - 230K - Blackwater 5ch Country Rock by HKvalhe - (readme)
ExeDataTypeItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/dtype - 8K - Italian catalog for exe.datatype 40.2 - (readme)
FactsItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 9K - Italian catalog for Facts v5.07 - (readme)
GSGuiItaCat.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 9K - Italian catalog for GSGui v0.38 - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.3 - mus/edit - 37K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
Frontiera.lha - 0.10 - game/strat - 173K - Frontier alike game WIP for italians - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 2.8 - game/actio - 95K - Align 3 tiles of the same colour on WB! - (readme)
AmiSSL_in_E.lha - 1.0 - dev/e - 46K - AmiSSL Example+includes conv. to AmigaE - (readme)
file-mos.lha - 5.38 - dev/gg - 1.5M - Determine file type - (readme)
iff2bitplanes.lha - 0.1 - gfx/conv - 8K - IFF2Bitplanes conversion with mask - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 4.0M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.16 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
