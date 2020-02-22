 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 22.02.2020 - 11:36 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Gotcha - [new] - (Prestige) done by CFOU! - Info
Top Wrestling - [improved] - (Genias) 2 access faults fixed, icons added - Info
Circus Attractions - [improved] - (Golden Goblins) stack moved to fast memory, less chip memory used, access fault fixed - Info
Chubby Gristle - [improved] - (Grandslam/Teque) another version supported, new imager, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Vindex - [new] - (Turtle Byte) done by StingRay - Info
Torvak the Warrior - [improved] - (Core Design) missing music bug fixed, manual included - Info
Top Wrestling - [new] - (Genias) done by CFOU! - Info
Super Space Invaders - [fixed] - (Taito/Domark) install script corrected - Info
OsWALD Of The Ice Floes - [improved] - (Centaur) supports another version, access fault fixed, trainer added - Info
Metro-Cross - [fixed] - (U.S. Gold) access fault removed - Info
Kwasimodo - [improved] - (Courbois Software) uses less chip memory, quitkey on 68000, some issues fixed - Info
Gunship - [improved] - (Microprose) supports another version - Info
