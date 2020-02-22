Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bruno Peloille ZGloom_0.1.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 27 MB / Feb 20 2020
Jens Maus AmiSSL_4.4_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 8 MB / Feb 20 2020
MorphOS Team MorphOS_3.13-ixemulhotfix.lha (System/Update) 15 KB / Feb 20 2020
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.5.4.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Feb 20 2020
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.15.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Feb 19 2020
Fredrik Wikstrom, port by Ilkka Lehtoranta CDPlayer_lib_ahi_52.7.lha (System/Library/Audio) 130 KB / Feb 17 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta CDPlayer_2.1.lha (Audio/AudioCD) 181 KB / Feb 17 2020
AmiBlitz Team AmiBlitz3_3.7.3.zip (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Feb 17 2020
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_26.3.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Feb 16 2020
Matthias Böcker ModernArt_3.1.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 63 KB / Feb 14 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 22.02.2020 - 11:46 by AndreasM
