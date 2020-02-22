 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.
The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amiga Future

Amazon

Donate Amiga Future

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 22.02.2020 - 11:36 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Bruno Peloille Image ZGloom_0.1.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 27 MB / Feb 20 2020
Image Jens Maus Image AmiSSL_4.4_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 8 MB / Feb 20 2020
Image MorphOS Team Image MorphOS_3.13-ixemulhotfix.lha (System/Update) 15 KB / Feb 20 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Deark_1.5.4.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Feb 20 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image Runaway_1.15.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Feb 19 2020
Image Fredrik Wikstrom, port by Ilkka Lehtoranta Image CDPlayer_lib_ahi_52.7.lha (System/Library/Audio) 130 KB / Feb 17 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image CDPlayer_2.1.lha (Audio/AudioCD) 181 KB / Feb 17 2020
Image AmiBlitz Team Image AmiBlitz3_3.7.3.zip (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Feb 17 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_26.3.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Feb 16 2020
Image Matthias Böcker Image ModernArt_3.1.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 63 KB / Feb 14 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page