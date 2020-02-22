 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 will be released on the 5th March.

More informations

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 22.02.2020 - 11:35 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Graeme Cowie (McGeezer) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Graeme Cowie (McGeezer) - Update the artist page
Testament - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Testament - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA - 1997
Testament - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1997
Testament - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1997
Testament - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1997
Testament - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1997
Iron Lord - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Ferenc Bárdos (Bárdos Ferenc, Fricforce) - Update the artist page
Viktor Dara (Dara Viktor) - Update the artist page
József Punk (Punk József) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
József Punk (Punk József) - Update the artist page
Dragon's Lair - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Rick Dyer - Upload 5 Artist photo pictures
Kang Fu - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
GREat Effects Development (GREED) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
GREat Effects Development (GREED) - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
GREat Effects Development (GREED) - Update the publisher page
GREat Effects Development (GREED) - Update the developer page
GREat Effects Development (GREED) - Update the artist page
Marty Foulger - Create one new artist page
Rick Dyer - Create one new artist page
Top Wrestling - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Top Wrestling - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Top Wrestling - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
World Cup 90 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Cup 90 - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Cup 90 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Cup 90 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Top Wrestling - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fabrizio Farenga - Update the Artist photo comments
Fabrizio Farenga - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ultima VI: The False Prophet - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Siedler, Die - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bernd Brummbaer - Create one new artist page
Sébastien D'Heeger - Update the developer page
Sébastien D'Heeger - Update the artist page
Blaze - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wolfpack - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wolfpack - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Settlers, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lost Vikings, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Prince Of Persia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Stealth - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Stealth - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
North & South - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
No Second Prize - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Masterblazer - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lost Patrol, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lemmings 2: The Tribes - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kick Off 3 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kick Off 3 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Flashback - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomber Bob - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Empire Soccer 94 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Schwarze Auge, Das: Die Schicksalsklinge - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomber Bob - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Apprentice - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-Train - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kick Off 3 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kick Off 3 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Carton Rouge: League Edition / Carton Rouge - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
A-Train - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apprentice - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Apprentice - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Empire Soccer 94 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Masterblazer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Operation Stealth - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Stealth - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Settlers, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wolfpack - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wolfpack - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wembley International Soccer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CD32 - 1994
Turrican - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Playroom, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

