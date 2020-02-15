Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Matthias Böcker ModernArt_3.1.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 63 KB / Feb 14 2020
Bruno Peloille NXEngine-evo_2.6.4.lha (Games/Action) 82 MB / Feb 09 2020
Marcus Sackrow Leu_0.08.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 9 MB / Feb 09 2020
Matthias Böcker Screenshot_1.1.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 501 KB / Feb 09 2020
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.14.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Feb 09 2020
Bruno Peloille bchunk_1.2.2.lha (Files/Convert) 50 KB / Feb 08 2020
James Jacobs AmiArcadia_26.2.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Feb 08 2020
Marcin Kornas eDuke32_20190829-8064.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 1 MB / Feb 07 2020
