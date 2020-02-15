 

 

 

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 15.02.2020 - 11:15 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

GR.A.C (Graphic Adventure Creator) Version 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Starbase 13 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lost Prince, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
DTO Software - Update the developer page
Edmund Clay (E.W. Clay) - Update the artist page
Penthouse Hot Numbers Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wild Flying - Update the game page - AGA, RTG
Tony Aksnes (Toaks, Lempkee) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Tony Aksnes (Toaks, Lempkee) - Update the artist page
Space Gun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Die Hard 2: Die Harder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Whizz - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Evil's Doom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Evil's Doom - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Evil's Doom Special Edition '98 / Evil's Doom SE - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG
Evil's Doom - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Hollyware - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tony Beckwith - Update the artist page
Nick Kenealy - Update the artist page
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pinball Illusions - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Pinball Illusions - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Thexder / THX-DR122 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lords Of Time - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Heretic II - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Heretic II - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Burning Rubber - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1993
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1997
BadLands - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Steve Postma - Update the artist page
Steve Postma - Update the developer page
Lords Of Time - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lords Of Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lords Of Time - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steve Postma - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
WREX: Waste Recovery Extermination - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS
WREX: Waste Recovery Extermination - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Musashi9/Flashtro - Update the artist page
Matthias Heydorn (Alpha One/Flashtro^Crest^PDY^DLT^HF) - Update the artist page
Shaun Watters (timeslip1974) - Update the Artist photo comments
Starquake - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tommy Gun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tommy Gun - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Nicolas Pascal Boghossian - Update the artist page
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
