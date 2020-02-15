Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
LastCowboy.lha - - mods/misc - 74K - Last Cowboy 4ch Country Blues - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.2 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DockBot.lha - 1.7 - util/wb - 341K - A program launcher for OS 3. - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.14 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.14 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.14 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.14 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.14 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 1.6 - util/wb - 37K - Analog clock for all the Classic Amigas - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 1.2 - util/boot - 34K - Shows pictures plays a sound during boot - (readme)
DAPlayerItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 8K - Italian catalog for DAPlayer - (readme)
SMRMag2Theme.lha - - util/dopus - 1.1M - My Magellan II theme - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - fourth uplo... - dev/basic - 18K - 14 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
TinyInvaders.lha - 2.7 - game/shoot - 1.7M - SPACE INVADERS poor clone in development - (readme)
void-dreams30.zip - - demo/misc - 481K - Demopack - December 2019 - (readme)
void-dreams31.zip - - demo/misc - 449K - Demopack - January 2020 - (readme)
void-fb8-aos4.zip - - demo/sound - 3.8M - Music Disk for AmigaOS 4 - (readme)
Void-Feedback9.lha - - demo/sound - 1.4M - Music Disk from GERP 2020 - (readme)
Albatros.lha - 1.3 - util/boot - 34K - Lock your AMIGA by a keyword - (readme)
PrayForChina.lha - - mods/8voic - 168K - Pray For China 6ch Oriental by HKvalhe - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 91K - A bugged workbench launch bar - (readme)
cetro_del_sol.adf - 1.2 - game/text - 880K - Spanish text adventure - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.3 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.3 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 15.02.2020 - 11:15 by AndreasM
