Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Marcin Kornas eDuke32_20190829-8064.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 1 MB / Feb 07 2020
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.20.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Feb 06 2020
J.C. Herran Martin LosChinos_3.41.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Feb 02 2020
MorphOS Team MorphOS_1.4.5_PowerUp.lha (ISO) 13 MB / Feb 02 2020
Daytona675x AtomicBomberMan_1.2.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / Feb 02 2020
Anbjorn Myren Bingo_1.43.lha (Games/Board) 5 MB / Jan 31 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 08.02.2020 - 11:08 by AndreasM
Back to previous page