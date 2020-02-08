 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 08.02.2020 - 11:08 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Lawnmower Man, The (CD) ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Sim City 2000 ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Star Trek - Judgment Rites ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Battle Isle 2 ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Wave Race 64 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Turok - 03.02.2020
Cover: Extreme-G - 03.02.2020
Cover: Dr. Pimple's Dog - 03.02.2020
Cover: Hunter Patrol - 03.02.2020
Cover: Kikstart 2 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Wipeout - 03.02.2020
Cover: Zip - 03.02.2020
Cover: Darius Gaiden - 03.02.2020
Interview: Fergus McNeill von SCI ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Interview: Markus Kludzuweit - 02.02.2020
MDK 2 Video Games 6/2000 - 01.02.2020
Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey '98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Wetrix Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
G.A.S.P!! Fighter's NEXTream Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Robotron 64 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Motorhead Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Poy Poy Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Snow Racer 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Golden Goal 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Kula World Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
World League Soccer 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Phat Air Extreme Snowboarding Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Super Match Soccer Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page