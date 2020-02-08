Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lawnmower Man, The (CD) ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Sim City 2000 ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Star Trek - Judgment Rites ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Battle Isle 2 ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Wave Race 64 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Turok - 03.02.2020
Cover: Extreme-G - 03.02.2020
Cover: Dr. Pimple's Dog - 03.02.2020
Cover: Hunter Patrol - 03.02.2020
Cover: Kikstart 2 - 03.02.2020
Cover: Wipeout - 03.02.2020
Cover: Zip - 03.02.2020
Cover: Darius Gaiden - 03.02.2020
Interview: Fergus McNeill von SCI ASM 4/94 - 03.02.2020
Interview: Markus Kludzuweit - 02.02.2020
MDK 2 Video Games 6/2000 - 01.02.2020
Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey '98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Wetrix Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
G.A.S.P!! Fighter's NEXTream Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Robotron 64 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Motorhead Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Poy Poy Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Snow Racer 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Golden Goal 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Kula World Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
World League Soccer 98 Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Phat Air Extreme Snowboarding Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Super Match Soccer Video Games 6/98 - 01.02.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 08.02.2020 - 11:08 by AndreasM
