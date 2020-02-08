Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1996
Zareh Z. K. Johannes (ZZKJ) - Update the artist page
XP8 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Mutation - Update the publisher page
Starquake - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2018
Starquake - Upload 2 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Midnight Banana - Update the developer page
Mutation - Update the developer page
Adrian Robert Cummings - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Adrian Robert Cummings - Update the artist page
Super TaeKwonDo Master - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
TaeKwonDo Master - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 2000
TaeKwonDo Master - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Magic Pockets - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos Engine, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cadaver: The Pay Off - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cadaver - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Monaco GP - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Super Monaco GP - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Super Monaco GP - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bryn Redman (Brin Redman) - Update the artist page
Source - Update the developer page
Source - Update the artist page
Source - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Source - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Super Hang-On - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Will Bridge: Competition - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Will Bridge: Haute Competition - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Initiation Aux Encheres - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Intermediate - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Introduction To Bidding - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Perfectionnement - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Standard - Update the game page - CDTV
Will Bridge: Initiation Junior - Update the game page - CD32
Will Bridge: Initiation Junior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32
Will Bridge: Standard - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Perfectionnement - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Introduction To Bidding - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Intermediate - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Initiation Aux Encheres - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Haute Competition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV
Will Bridge: Competition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Targhan - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Silmarils - Update the artist page
Silmarils - Update the publisher page
Silmarils - Update the developer page
Silmarils - Create one new artist page
Electric Dreams (Activision) - Update the publisher page
Software Studios (Activision) - Update the developer page
Super Hang-On - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Psytronik - Update the publisher page
Fusion Retro Books - Update the publisher page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 08.02.2020 - 11:08 by AndreasM
