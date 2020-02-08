The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
atomicbomberman.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 1.2 - 1 MB - 03.02.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
chromium.i386-aros.rar - game/action - 0.8 - 3 MB - 03.02.2020 - Chromium port
criticalmass.i386-aros.rar - game/action - - 4 MB - 03.02.2020 - Critical Mass port
frogatto.i386-aros.zip - game/adventure - 1.1.1 - 189 MB - 03.02.2020 - Platform Gl
pentagram.i386-aros.tgz - game/adventure - final - 3 MB - 03.02.2020 - Ultima VIII engine
beleagueredcastle.i386-aros.lha - game/board - 1.0 - 3 MB - 03.02.2020 - solitaire card game
bingo.i386-aros.lha - game/board - 1.43 - 6 MB - 03.02.2020 - Bingo Machine
speeddreams2.i386-aros.tgz - game/driving - 2.0.0 - 178 MB - 03.02.2020 - racing game gl
supermodel3.i386-aros.tgz - game/driving - final - 1 MB - 03.02.2020 - engine for sega car games
d1x-rebirth.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - final - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - Descent Engine
d2x-rebirth.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - final - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - Descent II engine
odamex.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - 0.7.0 - 6 MB - 03.02.2020 - open source engine for doom, doom2 ecc...
openjk-ja.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - final - 5 MB - 03.02.2020 - Jedy Accademy Port Open Source Engine
openjk-jo.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - final - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - Jedy Outcast Port Open Source Engine
stvoyhm.i386-aros.lha - game/fps - final - 1 MB - 03.02.2020 - Elite Force Holomatch "Multiplayer"
jumpman.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 1.0.2 - 886 KB - 03.02.2020 - OpenGL platform game with rotation.
soulride.i386-aros.lha - game/sport - final - 15 MB - 03.02.2020 - soulraide opensource snowboard sport
ufoai-2.3.1-data.tar - game/strategy - 2.3.1 - 508 MB - 03.02.2020 - ufoai data files
amicloud_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 3 KB - 03.02.2020 - drawer icon style ken's
harmonyplayer_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 3 KB - 03.02.2020 - drawer icon style ken's
lilcalendar_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 3 KB - 03.02.2020 - drawer icon style ken's
openbor_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 3 KB - 03.02.2020 - drawer icon style ken's
fonttester.i386-aros.lha - graphics/misc - 1.0 - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - test the fonts installed in your system
vp.i386-aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.10 - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - Picture Viewer
pgp5.i386-aros.tgz - utility/archive - final - 222 KB - 03.02.2020 - PGP With Gui
unrar.i386-aros.lha - utility/archive - 5.80 - 2 MB - 03.02.2020 - Unpack RAR files
figlet.i386-aros.zip - utility/text - 2.2.5 - 210 KB - 03.02.2020 - Creates large text from ordinary ACSII characters.
led-20200202.tar.gz - utility/text/edit - 20200202 - 14 KB - 03.02.2020 - A simple line-oriented text editor.
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
08.02.2020
