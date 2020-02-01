 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 01.02.2020 - 18:55 by oxpus

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Anbjorn Myren Image Bingo_1.43.lha (Games/Board) 5 MB / Jan 31 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image LosChinos_3.40.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Jan 31 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha (Games/Platform) 68 MB / Jan 30 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image Hode_0.2.8.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jan 30 2020
Image James Jacob Image ReportPlus_7.7.lha (Misc) 633 KB / Jan 29 2020
Image Pedro Gil Guirado Image UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32-src.lha (Development/Sources) 1 MB / Jan 28 2020
Image Pedro Gil Guirado Image UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32.lha (Emulation) 537 KB / Jan 28 2020
Image Pedro Gil Guirado Image Anaglyph3D_0.2.lha (Graphics/Convert) 605 KB / Jan 28 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image ScummVM_2.1.1.lha (Emulation) 26 MB / Jan 27 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VidentiumPicta_2.10.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Jan 25 2020
Image Alfonso Ranieri Image RxMUI_guides_32.0.lha (Development/MUI) 90 KB / Jan 25 2020
Image Alfonso Ranieri Image AmRSS_5.42-src.lha (Development/Sources) 243 KB / Jan 25 2020
Image Apple Service Image imacg5_20_isight.pdf (Documentation/Apple) 16 MB / Jan 24 2020
Image Alexander Roshal, Marcin Labenski Image Unrar_5.80.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Jan 24 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image FontTester_1.0.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Jan 24 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: oxpus
eMail: karsten.ude@oxpus.de

Back to previous page