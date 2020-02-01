Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Anbjorn Myren Bingo_1.43.lha (Games/Board) 5 MB / Jan 31 2020
J.C. Herran Martin LosChinos_3.40.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Jan 31 2020
Bruno Peloille HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha (Games/Platform) 68 MB / Jan 30 2020
Bruno Peloille Hode_0.2.8.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jan 30 2020
James Jacob ReportPlus_7.7.lha (Misc) 633 KB / Jan 29 2020
Pedro Gil Guirado UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32-src.lha (Development/Sources) 1 MB / Jan 28 2020
Pedro Gil Guirado UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32.lha (Emulation) 537 KB / Jan 28 2020
Pedro Gil Guirado Anaglyph3D_0.2.lha (Graphics/Convert) 605 KB / Jan 28 2020
Bruno Peloille ScummVM_2.1.1.lha (Emulation) 26 MB / Jan 27 2020
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.10.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Jan 25 2020
Alfonso Ranieri RxMUI_guides_32.0.lha (Development/MUI) 90 KB / Jan 25 2020
Alfonso Ranieri AmRSS_5.42-src.lha (Development/Sources) 243 KB / Jan 25 2020
Apple Service imacg5_20_isight.pdf (Documentation/Apple) 16 MB / Jan 24 2020
Alexander Roshal, Marcin Labenski Unrar_5.80.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Jan 24 2020
J.C. Herran Martin FontTester_1.0.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Jan 24 2020
