Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
app.lha - development/library - 1.0 - 642 KB - 26.01.2020 - C++ classes for basic Amiga programming needs
oo.lha - development/library - 1.7 - 1 MB - 26.01.2020 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
adtools-clib2.lha - development/misc - 20191228 - 1 MB - 27.01.2020 - GCC-based development toolchain for AmigaOS 4.x
adtools.lha - development/misc - 20191228 - 84 MB - 27.01.2020 - GCC-based development toolchain for AmigaOS 4.x
dosbox.lha - emulation/computer - 0.74_r4293 - 3 MB - 29.01.2020 - an x86 emulator
hode.lha - game/platform - 0.2.7 - 2 MB - 29.01.2020 - One of best cinematic platform video game of 90x
vindentiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.10 - 2 MB - 26.01.2020 - Picture Viewer written in Hollywood
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.11 - 9 MB - 29.01.2020 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
bzip2.lha - utility/archive - 1.0.8 - 1 MB - 26.01.2020 - Bzip2 file compressor/de-compressor
unrar_ml.lha - utility/archive - 5.80 - 2 MB - 26.01.2020 - Unpak RAR files
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.7 - 719 KB - 28.01.2020 - Multipurpose utility
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 1.00 - 2 MB - 24.01.2020 - Tool to test the fonts installed in the system
preferences.lha - utility/workbench - 1.62 - 1 MB - 26.01.2020 - Window with Icons for starting different OS Prefs
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 01.02.2020 - 14:45 by AndreasM
