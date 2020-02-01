 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 01.02.2020 - 14:44 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

X-Files, The Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Jet Moto 3 Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Mortal Kombat Gold Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Rayman 2: The Great Escape Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
NHL 2000 Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Toy Commander Video Games 11/99 - 28.01.2020
Millennium Soldier: Expendable Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Fisherman's Bait: A Bass Challenge Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Guardian of Darkness, The Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Hot Wheels: Turbo Racing Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Dynamite Cop! Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
Mighty Hits Special Video Games 12/99 - 28.01.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

