Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Upload 28 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Grandslam Classics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
- Update the game page -
[url=http://hol.abime.net/668 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture -
Bedroom Olympiad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Great Courses Of The U.S. Open - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Presents The International Course Disk - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1989 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1991 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1990 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Update the artist page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Special FX - Update the developer page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Alvaro Delgado Reinoso (ADRDesign, ADR Design/Suicidal Tendencies) - Update the artist page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Create one new artist page
Bruce Abbott - Update the artist page
Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
Paranoia Complex, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Grimblood - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 3 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Running Man, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hunt For Red October, The (Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October II, The: The Movie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Grandslam Classics - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heart Of China - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Heart Of China - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Cijfers & Letters - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Game map comments - CD32 - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 42 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 14 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Satan - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
