Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 01.02.2020 - 14:44 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Upload 28 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Grandslam Classics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
- Update the game page -
[url=http://hol.abime.net/668 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture -
Bedroom Olympiad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Great Courses Of The U.S. Open - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Presents The International Course Disk - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1989 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1991 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1990 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Update the artist page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Special FX - Update the developer page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Alvaro Delgado Reinoso (ADRDesign, ADR Design/Suicidal Tendencies) - Update the artist page
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Jonathan M. Smith (Joffa Smith, Smifff, Frobush) - Create one new artist page
Bruce Abbott - Update the artist page
Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
Paranoia Complex, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Grimblood - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 3 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Running Man, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hunt For Red October, The (Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October II, The: The Movie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Grandslam Classics - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Grandslam Classics - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heart Of China - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Heart Of China - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Cijfers & Letters - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Game map comments - CD32 - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 42 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 14 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Satan - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Satan - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page