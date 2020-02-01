Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ScreenTime.lha - 1.2.1 - util/time - 52K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
UnRAR-5.80.lha - 5.80 - util/arc - 2.3M - UnRAR 5.80 - (readme)
wbpong.lha - 1.2 - game/wb - 7K - A simple pong game running in Workbench - (readme)
amrss_src.lha - 5.42 - comm/www - 243K - amrss - MorphOS RSS client, source code - (readme)
TimeToGo.lha - - mods/misc - 189K - Time To Go 4ch Rocky Protest by HKvalhe - (readme)
webptools110_a68k.lha - 1.1.0 - gfx/conv - 4.3M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
anaglyph3d.lha - 0.2 - gfx/conv - 605K - Create anaglyphs for r/b glasses - (readme)
DockBot.lha - 1.6 - util/wb - 340K - A program launcher for OS 3. - (readme)
OpenDune_RTG.lha - 0.9.012 - game/strat - 278K - Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.7 - util/misc - 719K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.7 - util/misc - 568K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.7 - util/misc - 633K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
sana2-tftpclient.lha - 1.29 - comm/tcp - 70K - TFTP client using only the SANA-II API - (readme)
uae4all_rc3_032.lha - 0.32 rc3 - misc/emu - 537K - UAE4All port to MorphOS (Balrog Soft) - (readme)
uae4all_rc3_032_src.lha - 0.32 rc3 - misc/emu - 1.1M - UAE4All source port to MorphOS - (readme)
BeleagueredCastle.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 2.8M - Beleaguered Castle solitaire card game - (readme)
Bingo_AROSx86.lha - 1.43 - game/board - 6.2M - Bingo Machine - (readme)
Bingo_MOS.lha - 1.43 - game/board - 5.9M - Bingo Machine - (readme)
Bingo_OS3.lha - 1.43 - game/board - 5.8M - Bingo Machine - (readme)
Bingo_OS4.lha - 1.43 - game/board - 7.0M - Bingo Machine - (readme)
Bingo_WOS.lha - 1.43 - game/board - 8.7M - Bingo Machine - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 01.02.2020 - 14:44 by AndreasM
