Basierend auf dem Quellcode des freien UnRAR Version 5.8.5 wurde Version 5.80 für den Amiga umgesetzt. Es unterstützt nun AROS (i386), AmigaOS 2 und 3 und kann unter AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS jetzt Dateien entpacken, die größer als 4 GB sind. Zudem ist jetzt auch eine italienische Übersetzung verfügbar.
Download: http://aminet.net/package/util/arc/UnRAR-5.80
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/package/util/arc/UnRAR-5.80
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
UnRAR 5.80 veröffentlicht
Published 30.01.2020 - 19:48 by osz
Back to previous page