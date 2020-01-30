Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

UnRAR 5.80 veröffentlicht Published 30.01.2020 - 19:48 by osz



Basierend auf dem Quellcode des freien UnRAR Version 5.8.5 wurde Version 5.80 für den Amiga umgesetzt. Es unterstützt nun AROS (i386), AmigaOS 2 und 3 und kann unter AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS jetzt Dateien entpacken, die größer als 4 GB sind. Zudem ist jetzt auch eine italienische Übersetzung verfügbar.Download: http://aminet.net/package/util/arc/UnRAR-5.80 Aminet.nethttp://aminet.net/package/util/arc/UnRAR-5.80

