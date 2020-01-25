Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.1 - 391 KB - 22.01.2020 - MIDI sequencer
sgit.lha - development/utility - 0.639 - 1 MB - 22.01.2020 - A simple and incomplete git client
scummvm-src.zip - game/adventure - 2.1.1 - 44 MB - 21.01.2020 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/adventure - 2.1.1 - 29 MB - 21.01.2020 - 2D Point-and-Click adventure interpreter
hode.lha - game/platform - 0.2.6 - 2 MB - 22.01.2020 - One of best cinematic platform video game of 90x
q3keygen.lha - game/utility - 1.0 - 10 KB - 22.01.2020 - Generates valid CD Key's for Quake 3 Arena
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 2.1 - 44 MB - 21.01.2020 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amigas
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 1.00 - 2 MB - 24.01.2020 - Tool to test the fonts installed in the system
smtube.lha - video/play - 20.1.9259 - 2 MB - 22.01.2020 - Qt : direct stream + download YouTube videos
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
