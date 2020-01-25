 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 25.01.2020 - 11:09 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Kicker Fussballmanager 2 PC Joker 12/2000 - 22.01.2020
Brain Killer Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Pulsator (1997) Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Samba Partie Professional Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Sword Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Shadow of the Third Moon, The Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Flyin' High Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
APC&TCP Volume 3 Amiga Games 9/97 - 22.01.2020
Trapped 2: Reincarnation Of The Demons Amiga Games 8/97 - 22.01.2020
Amiga Games Compilation CD Vol. 01 Amiga Games 8/97 - 22.01.2020
Formula One Masters Amiga Games 8/97 - 22.01.2020
Enemy: Tempest of Violence Amiga Games 7/97 - 22.01.2020
Wheels on Fire Amiga Games 7/97 - 22.01.2020
Minskies Furballs Amiga Games 7/97 - 22.01.2020
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest Video Games 11/95 - 18.01.2020
WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game Video Games 11/95 - 18.01.2020
International Superstar Soccer Deluxe Video Games 11/95 - 18.01.2020
Spider-Man & Venom: Separation Anxiety Video Games 11/95 - 18.01.2020
Todd McFarlane's Spawn: The Video Game Video Games 11/95 - 18.01.2020
Daedalus Encounter, The Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
Striker '96 Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
Cyberspeed Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
Sim City 2000 Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
Virtual Open Tennis Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
Steamgear Mash Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
BreakThru! Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
World Series Baseball (Saturn) Video Games 12/95 - 18.01.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

