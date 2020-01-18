 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 18.01.2020 - 14:26 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

vsp.lha - audio/play - 2.20 - 2 MB - 12.01.2020 - An easy mod, mp3, ogg and wav Vintage Player
libffmpeg.lha - development/misc - 4.2.1 - 16 MB - 11.01.2020 - Multimedia libraries
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 1.699z959 - 3 MB - 16.01.2020 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
clusterlist.lha - driver/misc - 53.1 - 32 KB - 15.01.2020 - Shell Command to watch CAMD cluster changes
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.1 - 5 MB - 11.01.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
atomicbomberman_compositing.lha - game/action - 1.1 - 2 MB - 13.01.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
atomicbomberman_warp3d.lha - game/action - 1.1 - 2 MB - 13.01.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
hode.lha - game/platform - 0.2.5 - 2 MB - 12.01.2020 - One of best cinematic platform video game of 90x
awc.lha - graphics/misc - 3.00 - 3 MB - 12.01.2020 - A web anim tool
grimoriumpdf.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.10 - 2 MB - 11.01.2020 - PDF viewer written in Hollywood
devinfosng.lha - utility/misc - 18.01 - 1 MB - 11.01.2020 - Nearly all about the aos4.1 hardware
preferences.lha - utility/workbench - 1.61 - 1 MB - 12.01.2020 - Prefs window for starting different OS prefs
vamp.lha - video/play - 2.20 - 2 MB - 11.01.2020 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

