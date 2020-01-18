Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bernd Assenmacher MorphOS_screenshots_1.0.lha (Screenshots) 2 MB / Jan 15 2020
James Jacobs AmiArcadia_26.1.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 15 2020
Stefan Haubenthal XA_2.3.10.lha (Development/Cross) 279 KB / Jan 15 2020
jPV^RNO RNOTags_1.1.lha (Audio/Editor) 2 MB / Jan 14 2020
Jacek Piszczek ScoutNG_1.5.lha (System/Monitoring) 339 KB / Jan 14 2020
Daytona675x AtomicBomberMan_1.1.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / Jan 13 2020
tolkien Horny_1.3.lha (Audio/Sequencer) 982 KB / Jan 12 2020
James Jacob WormWars_9.22.lha (Games/Action) 928 KB / Jan 11 2020
J.C. Herran Martin GrimoriumPDF_2.10.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Jan 11 2020
Bruno Peloille Hode_0.2.5.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jan 10 2020
Thomas Igracki WebRadio_1.11.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 86 KB / Jan 10 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.01.2020 - 14:25 by AndreasM
