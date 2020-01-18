 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Back to previous page

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 18.01.2020 - 14:25 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

SUPERSOFT 12/85 - 15.01.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 1 - 15.01.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 2 - 15.01.2020
Amiga Future Nr. 142 - 15.01.2020
Lösung: Manhunter: New York ASM 12/89 - 15.01.2020
Fields of Fire: War Along the Mohawk PC Games 10/98 - 12.01.2020
Zeus PC Games 10/98 - 12.01.2020
Fighter Destiny 2 Video Games 8/2000 - 12.01.2020
Ultra Vortek Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Tekken Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Novastorm Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Total Eclipse (3DO) Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Parodius (Compilation) Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Wing Arms Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Vectorman Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Marsupilami Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Micro Machines: Turbo Tournament 96 Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Surgical Strike Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Smash T.V. ASM 2/92 - 10.01.2020
Earl Weaver Baseball II ASM 2/92 - 10.01.2020
Stonekeep PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dungeon Master II: The Legend of Skullkeep PC Games 9/95 - 10.01.2020
Turrican II: The Final Fight PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dr. Brain und das verlorene Gedächtnis PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
U.S. Navy Fighters: Gold PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Transport Tycoon Deluxe PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Quarantine II: Road Warrior PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Wetlands PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dust: A Tale of the wired West PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Command & Conquer Teil 1: Der Tiberiumkonflikt PC Games 9/95 - 10.01.2020
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page