Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
SUPERSOFT 12/85 - 15.01.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 1 - 15.01.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 2 - 15.01.2020
Amiga Future Nr. 142 - 15.01.2020
Lösung: Manhunter: New York ASM 12/89 - 15.01.2020
Fields of Fire: War Along the Mohawk PC Games 10/98 - 12.01.2020
Zeus PC Games 10/98 - 12.01.2020
Fighter Destiny 2 Video Games 8/2000 - 12.01.2020
Ultra Vortek Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Tekken Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Novastorm Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Total Eclipse (3DO) Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Parodius (Compilation) Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Wing Arms Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Vectorman Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Marsupilami Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Micro Machines: Turbo Tournament 96 Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Surgical Strike Video Games 11/95 - 12.01.2020
Smash T.V. ASM 2/92 - 10.01.2020
Earl Weaver Baseball II ASM 2/92 - 10.01.2020
Stonekeep PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dungeon Master II: The Legend of Skullkeep PC Games 9/95 - 10.01.2020
Turrican II: The Final Fight PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dr. Brain und das verlorene Gedächtnis PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
U.S. Navy Fighters: Gold PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Transport Tycoon Deluxe PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Quarantine II: Road Warrior PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Wetlands PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Dust: A Tale of the wired West PC Games 1/96 - 10.01.2020
Command & Conquer Teil 1: Der Tiberiumkonflikt PC Games 9/95 - 10.01.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 18.01.2020 - 14:25 by AndreasM
