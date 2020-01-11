 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
More informations

Amiga Future

Amazon

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 11.01.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Thunder Jaws - [improved] - (Tengen/Domark) random bugs removed, trainer added, uses extended memory instead of chip memory, DMA timings inserted in replayer - Info
Lemmings 2 - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) F-keys and ECS in game fixed - Info
Déjà Vu - [improved] - A Nightmare Comes True!!</a> - (Mindscape) another german version supported, manual and hints included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/DejaVu.html]Info
Alien Breed 3D - [fixed] - (Team 17) an access fault removed (level 13) - Info
Ghosts'N'Goblins - [improved] - (Elite) handling of JoyUp improved - Info
Black Crypt - [improved] - (Raven Software) in game keys for trainer added - Info
Ghosts'N'Goblins - [improved] - (Elite) Second button & CD32 Pad fixed - Info
Liquid Kids - [improved] - (Ocean) file imager fixed, file sizes optimized, quit key added for 68000 - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [improved] - (Psygnosis) imager fixes, joypad support added - Info - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

