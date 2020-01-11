WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Thunder Jaws - [improved] - (Tengen/Domark) random bugs removed, trainer added, uses extended memory instead of chip memory, DMA timings inserted in replayer - Info
Lemmings 2 - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) F-keys and ECS in game fixed - Info
Déjà Vu - [improved] - A Nightmare Comes True!!</a> - (Mindscape) another german version supported, manual and hints included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/DejaVu.html]Info
Alien Breed 3D - [fixed] - (Team 17) an access fault removed (level 13) - Info
Ghosts'N'Goblins - [improved] - (Elite) handling of JoyUp improved - Info
Black Crypt - [improved] - (Raven Software) in game keys for trainer added - Info
Ghosts'N'Goblins - [improved] - (Elite) Second button & CD32 Pad fixed - Info
Liquid Kids - [improved] - (Ocean) file imager fixed, file sizes optimized, quit key added for 68000 - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [improved] - (Psygnosis) imager fixes, joypad support added - Info - Image
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 11.01.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM
