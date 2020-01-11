 

 

 

Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 11.01.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

minigl4gl4es.lha - driver/graphics - 3.5 - 1002 KB - 06.01.2020 - MiniGL / GLUT replacement libraries using GL4ES
d1x-rebirth.lha - game/action - 0.57.3 - 2 MB - 07.01.2020 - Port of the Descent and Descent 2 Engines
freespace2.lha - game/action - - 5 MB - 07.01.2020 - Space combat simulation game
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.22 - 1 MB - 08.01.2020 - Advanced snake game
aquaria.lha - game/adventure - 1.1.3 - 200 MB - 06.01.2020 - An Underwater Fantasy World to Explore
supertuxkart.lha - game/driving - 0.8.1_1.01 - 221 MB - 04.01.2020 - A quality 3d kart racing game
hode.lha - game/platform - 0.2.4 - 2 MB - 08.01.2020 - One of best cinematic platform video game of 90x
equilibrio.lha - game/puzzle - 1.0 - 27 MB - 06.01.2020 - gyrating ball puzzle solving and manipulation game
ufo-ai.lha - game/strategy - 2.2.1 - 339 MB - 07.01.2020 - A strategy game in which the player fight aliens.
ufo-ai_data.tar - game/strategy - 2.2.1 - 372 MB - 07.01.2020 - Data files for ufo, alien invasion
smbfs.lha - network/samba - 2.1 - 519 KB - 06.01.2020 - SMB file system client; complements Samba
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.10 - 20 KB - 04.01.2020 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
ffmpeg.lha - video/convert - 4.2.1 - 31 MB - 06.01.2020 - Video and audio converter
videoclipper.lha - video/edit - 2.3 - 355 KB - 06.01.2020 - Cut and/or join multiple format video files.
