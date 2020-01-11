Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bruno Peloille Hode_0.2.5.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jan 10 2020
Thomas Igracki WebRadio_1.11.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 86 KB / Jan 10 2020
Jacek Piszczek ScoutNG_1.4.lha (System/Monitoring) 337 KB / Jan 08 2020
Matthias Böcker Screenshot_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 455 KB / Jan 05 2020
George Sokianos AIOstreams_1.5.lha (Network/Streaming) 283 KB / Jan 05 2020
Ulrich Beckers PerCIMan_0.7.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Jan 05 2020
Thomas Igracki AminetReadmeMaker_1.5.lha (Text/Edit) 91 KB / Jan 05 2020
Uwe Rosner ADiffView_1.2.lha (Text/Compare) 39 KB / Jan 05 2020
Marcus Sackrow DeadCold.lha (Games/Misc) 149 KB / Jan 04 2020
James Jacobs AmiArcadia_26.02.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 03 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 11.01.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM
Back to previous page