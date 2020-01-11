 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 11.01.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Bruno Peloille Image Hode_0.2.5.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jan 10 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image WebRadio_1.11.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 86 KB / Jan 10 2020
Image Jacek Piszczek Image ScoutNG_1.4.lha (System/Monitoring) 337 KB / Jan 08 2020
Image Matthias Böcker Image Screenshot_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 455 KB / Jan 05 2020
Image George Sokianos Image AIOstreams_1.5.lha (Network/Streaming) 283 KB / Jan 05 2020
Image Ulrich Beckers Image PerCIMan_0.7.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Jan 05 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image AminetReadmeMaker_1.5.lha (Text/Edit) 91 KB / Jan 05 2020
Image Uwe Rosner Image ADiffView_1.2.lha (Text/Compare) 39 KB / Jan 05 2020
Image Marcus Sackrow Image DeadCold.lha (Games/Misc) 149 KB / Jan 04 2020
Image James Jacobs Image AmiArcadia_26.02.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 03 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

