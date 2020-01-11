 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 11.01.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Ian Ford (H0ffman/Focus Design, Dreamfish/DCS^TRSI, Hydlide) - Update the artist page
Michael Krause (Mic/Level 4, Raw Style/Farbrausch^Lego) - Update the artist page
Michael Grohe - Update the artist page
Erik Simon (ES/The Exceptions) - Update the artist page
Tim Lange (Whitestar/Level 4) - Update the artist page
Formula One Champions / F1 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Formula One Champions / F1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom Multi-Player - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Easter Eggstravaganza / Dizzy's Easter Eggstravaganza - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Relics Of Deldroneye: Book One - Falcon And The Medivians - Update the game page - AGA - 1992
Lankhor - Update the publisher page
Lankhor - Update the developer page
Lankhor - Update the artist page
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Yo! Joe! - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yo! Joe! - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Daniel Macré (Daniel McRae) - Update the artist page
Vroom Multi-Player - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Formula One Champions / F1 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Formula One Champions / F1 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Formula One Champions / F1 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Formula One Champions / F1 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Back to previous page