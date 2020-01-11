 

 

 

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.

The Amiga Future 142 was released on the January 9th.
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 11.01.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

ADiffView.lha - 1.2 - util/misc - 39K - A graphical file compare / diff viewer - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.02 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Amix520.lha - 5.2.0 - comm/amiex - 962K - AmiExpress BBS system redeveloped in E - (readme)
led-20200101.tar.gz - 20200101 - text/edit - 13K - A simple line-oriented text editor - (readme)
Morpheus_1.61.lha - 1.61 - text/dtp - 2.3M - Word processor - (readme)
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha - 1.4 - docs/help - 1.6M - Printing with MorphOS (English/Deutsch) - (readme)
Nostalgia_Dentro.lha - 2.3 - demo/misc - 129K - Funny Dentro by Axel Software - (readme)
AminetReadmeMaker.lha - 1.5 - util/misc - 91K - Easy creation & upload of AminetReadmes - (readme)
perciman_68k.lha - 0.7 - util/wb - 1.4M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_MOS.lha - 0.7 - util/wb - 1.4M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_OS4.lha - 0.7 - util/wb - 1.8M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
Arduino_RS232_AMIGA.zip - 1.00.00 - docs/hard - 1.3M - Arduino Diecimila and similar RS232 conversion. - (readme)
MorphOS_screenshots.lha - 1.0 - pix/wb - 2.7M - MorphOS 3.12 screenshots "dark" - (readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha - 9.22 - game/actio - 1.1M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWars.lha - 9.22 - game/actio - 859K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
List-ROM.lha - 1.0.1 - util/moni - 2K - Shows names of resident modules in ROM - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

