Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
a09.lha - development/cross - 1.39 - 198 KB - 28.12.2019 - A09 6800/6801/6809/6301/6309 Assembler
f9dasm.lha - development/cross - 1.78 - 176 KB - 28.12.2019 - Disassembler for Motorola 68xx
minigl4gl4es.lha - driver/graphics - 3.3 - 995 KB - 03.01.2020 - MiniGL / GLUT replacement libraries using GL4ES
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 1.699z958 - 3 MB - 28.12.2019 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.02 - 5 MB - 01.01.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
hcraft.lha - game/driving - 1.01 - 50 MB - 01.01.2020 - H-Craft Championship is fun to play sci-fi-racer.
q3keygen.lha - game/utility - 1.0 - 11 KB - 02.01.2020 - Generates valid CD Key's for Quake 3 Arena
hwp_ahx.lha - library/hollywood - 1.3 - 135 KB - 30.12.2019 - Hollywood plugin for Abyss' Highest eXperience
hwp_polybios.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 22 MB - 30.12.2019 - plugin for Hollywood to easily create PDF
qftpserv.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.0 - 1 MB - 02.01.2020 - Ftp/ftps server for Qt4
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.10 - 9 MB - 30.12.2019 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
qtelnetserver.lha - network/server/remote - 1.0 - 103 KB - 02.01.2020 - Simple telnet server for Qt4
lhx.lha - utility/archive - 0.88.0b - 190 KB - 31.12.2019 - Pack & unpack using XZ/LZMA with filebits intact
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 8.2.25 - 11 MB - 30.12.2019 - The ubiquitous text editor
amiupdate_deu.lha - utility/workbench - 2.48 - 20 KB - 29.12.2019 - German catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_fra.lha - utility/workbench - 2.46 - 7 KB - 28.12.2019 - AmiUpdate French Catalog
amiupdate_ita.lha - utility/workbench - 2.47 - 47 KB - 02.01.2020 - Italian catalog files for AmiUpdate
videoclipper.lha - video/edit - 2.2 - 348 KB - 01.01.2020 - Cut and/or join multiple format video files.
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - 1.5 - 284 KB - 02.01.2020 - Stream video from major online platforms
