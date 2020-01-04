Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Uwe Rosner ADiffView_1.2.lha (Files/Compare) 39 KB / Jan 03 2020
James Jacobs AmiArcadia_26.02.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 03 2020
Jacek Piszczek ScoutNG_1.3.lha (System/Monitoring) 337 KB / Jan 02 2020
Bernd Assenmacher Printing_with_MorphOS_1.4.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 807 KB / Jan 02 2020
Bernd Assenmacher Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.4.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 876 KB / Jan 02 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.61.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Jan 02 2020
Bruno Peloille REminiscence_0.4.6.lha (Games/Adventure) 638 KB / Jan 01 2020
Bruno Peloille Hatari_2.2.1.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Dec 30 2019
Bernd Assenmacher Imprimer_avec_MorphOS_1.3.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 751 KB / Dec 28 2019
J.C. Herran Martin The7Bandits_2020.lha (Games/Misc) 703 KB / Dec 28 2019
Stefan Haubenthal f9dasm_1.78.lha (Development/Cross) 108 KB / Dec 28 2019
Stefan Haubenthal MADS_2.1.0.lha (Development/Cross) 3 MB / Dec 28 2019
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a41.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Dec 27 2019
Stefan Haubenthal MP_1.6.2.lha (Development/Cross) 5 MB / Dec 27 2019
Published 04.01.2020 - 14:48 by AndreasM
