 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amiga Future

Amazon

Donate Amiga Future

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 04.01.2020 - 14:48 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Uwe Rosner Image ADiffView_1.2.lha (Files/Compare) 39 KB / Jan 03 2020
Image James Jacobs Image AmiArcadia_26.02.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 03 2020
Image Jacek Piszczek Image ScoutNG_1.3.lha (System/Monitoring) 337 KB / Jan 02 2020
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Printing_with_MorphOS_1.4.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 807 KB / Jan 02 2020
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.4.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 876 KB / Jan 02 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.61.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Jan 02 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image REminiscence_0.4.6.lha (Games/Adventure) 638 KB / Jan 01 2020
Image Bruno Peloille Image Hatari_2.2.1.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Dec 30 2019
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Imprimer_avec_MorphOS_1.3.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 751 KB / Dec 28 2019
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image The7Bandits_2020.lha (Games/Misc) 703 KB / Dec 28 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image f9dasm_1.78.lha (Development/Cross) 108 KB / Dec 28 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image MADS_2.1.0.lha (Development/Cross) 3 MB / Dec 28 2019
Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_0.1.0a41.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Dec 27 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image MP_1.6.2.lha (Development/Cross) 5 MB / Dec 27 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page