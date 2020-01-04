 

 

 

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 04.01.2020 - 14:48 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Kultboy.com 13/2019 - 03.01.2020
Cover: Cultures - 01.01.2020
Cover: Septerra Core - 01.01.2020
Cover: Star Trek: Away Team - 01.01.2020
Cover: Lazer Wheel - 01.01.2020
Lazer Wheel ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Vikings, The ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Fidget ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Shadow Skimmer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Anfractuos ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Terminator ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Airball ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Agent X ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Space Battle ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Commando 86 ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Tales of Dragons & Cavemen ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
30 Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
How to be a Hero ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Highland Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Aqua Racer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

