Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Relics Of Deldroneye: Book One - Falcon And The Medivians - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1992
Relics Of Deldroneye: Book One - Falcon And The Medivians - Update the game page - AGA - 1992
Magic Candle, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Samurai Sword - Update the artist page
Digital Ninja - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Digital Ninja - Update the developer page
Christopher Bamber - Update the artist page
Lee Bamber - Upload 6 Artist photo pictures
Lee Bamber - Update the artist page
Vectorball - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Garry Hughes - Update the artist page
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Championship Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Roux Manager - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Guy Roux Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Lance R. Mason - Update the artist page
ESP - Update the developer page
Merit Studios (Europe) [MAC] - Update the publisher page
Merit [MAC] - Update the publisher page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 04.01.2020 - 14:48 by AndreasM
